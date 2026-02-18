On Holding (ONON) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, On Holding (ONON) was up +1.44% at $47.33. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.78%.

Shares of the running-shoe and apparel company have appreciated by 5.76% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.72%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of On Holding in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 3, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.26, signifying a 31.58% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $896.42 million, up 29.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $3.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.55% and +41.37%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for On Holding. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Currently, On Holding is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, On Holding is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.22. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.25.

It's also important to note that ONON currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.16. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.89.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

