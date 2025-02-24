On Holding (ONON) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, On Holding (ONON) closed at $48.75, marking a +0.64% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the running-shoe and apparel company had lost 19.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.47%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of On Holding in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 4, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.20, reflecting a 433.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $666.44 million, indicating a 32.05% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for On Holding. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. On Holding is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, On Holding is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.77. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.77.

We can additionally observe that ONON currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

On Holding AG (ONON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.