Is Holding Liberty Energy Stock the Best Strategy for Now?

Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT is a key name in the oil and gas field services sub-industry, known for its expertise in hydraulic fracturing. This technique is important in the oil and gas sector for extracting oil and gas from tough underground rock formations, like shale. Liberty supports this process by offering a full set of services, everything from delivering proppant (a key material used in fracking) to sand mining, on-site fueling and data analytics to help companies operate more efficiently.

The company is active in some of the most important oil and gas regions in North America, including the Permian, Eagle Ford and Marcellus basins. Headquartered in Denver, Liberty also operates own sand mines, which helps it better manage the supply chain and gives an edge over competitors.

Because of its strong presence in the industry, Liberty draws a lot of attention from investors. The company has several advantages that support growth, but it also faces certain risks. Here is a breakdown of the key drivers behind LBRT stock and the risks that could impact its growth.

Bullish Signals for LBRT: What is Behind the Optimism?

Resilient Financial Position & Shareholder Returns: Liberty maintains a strong balance sheet with $164 million in liquidity and returned $37 million to its shareholders in the first quarter through dividends and share buybacks. Since 2022, the company has repurchased 15.9% of outstanding shares, reflecting strong confidence in its intrinsic value. With disciplined capital allocation and a low net debt of $186 million, Liberty is well-positioned to navigate market uncertainties with financial flexibility.

Strategic Expansion in Power Solutions: The acquisition of IMG Energy Solutions strengthens Liberty’s distributed power systems, providing entry into the PJM utility market and expanding opportunities in data centers, manufacturing and industrial electrification. The company has signed an MOU with other companies for a power generation facility, indicating strong growth potential beyond traditional oilfield services.

Growth in Natural Gas Markets: With rising LNG export demand and stronger gas prices, Liberty has been witnessing increased activity in gas-focused basins like Haynesville. The company is optimizing its fleet to accommodate additional gas-related work, providing a hedge against potential oil market volatility.

Favorable Industry Positioning & Flight-to-Quality Demand: Liberty benefits from a "flight-to-quality" trend, with customers preferring high-tier service providers. Despite pricing pressures, demand for Liberty’s next-gen fleets remains resilient and utilization rates are improving sequentially. The company’s integrated services and scale allow it to maintain pricing power in a competitive market.

Strong Operational Efficiency & Technological Advancements: Liberty Energy has demonstrated robust operational efficiency, with AI-driven predictive maintenance systems significantly extending the lifespan of critical equipment components (e.g., 27% increase for engines, 40% for fluid ends). The company’s digiPrime technology, including the industry’s first natural gas variable speed pump, enhances performance and reduces costs. These innovations position Liberty as a leader in operational excellence, lowering the total cost of production for its customers.

What Threatens LBRT’s Market Position?

Exposure to Oil Price Volatility & Macroeconomic Risks: Liberty’s earnings are heavily tied to oil prices and a sustained decline below $60 per barrel could lead to reduced drilling activity. While management expects a moderate impact, prolonged weakness may pressure revenues and margins, especially if OPEC+ increases supply or tariffs disrupt global demand.

Tariff-Related Cost Inflation & Supply-Chain Pressures: The company faces potential inflationary impacts from tariffs on engines and equipment components. Although mitigation efforts (e.g., sourcing from domestic suppliers) are underway, prolonged trade tensions could elevate operational costs and squeeze margins.

High Capital Expenditures & Execution Risk in Power Segment: Liberty plans $650 million in capital expenditures for 2025, including $450 million for completions and $200 million for its emerging power business. This elevated CapEx could strain free cash flow, especially if market demand weakens. While the power segment presents a promising growth avenue, it remains unproven at scale. Any delays in project deployments or contract finalizations could materially impact expected returns.

Competitive Pressure in Fracking Services: Despite its technology edge, Liberty operates in a highly competitive frac market where pricing remains under pressure. Smaller competitors may undercut rates and customers could demand further concessions if oil prices weaken.

Strategic Uncertainty Clouds the Second Half of 2025 Outlook: LBRT’s management has flagged uncertainty in the third and fourth quarters’ activity levels, due to evolving OPEC+ production strategies and ongoing tariff negotiations. While second-quarter guidance remains constructive, a sharper-than-expected slowdown in North America’s production could prompt downward revisions to the current full-year EBITDA outlook of $700-$750 million.

Final Verdict on LBRT Stock

LBRT shows strong financial resilience with solid liquidity, significant shareholder returns and disciplined capital management. Strategic moves like the IMG Energy acquisition and entry into the power sector position the company for long-term growth beyond traditional oilfield services. Technological innovation and operational efficiency enhance its competitive edge and service quality.

However, the company remains vulnerable to oil price volatility, tariff-related cost inflation and high capital expenditures that could strain cash flow. Uncertainty in the second half of 2025 and intense market competition also pose risks to sustained performance. Given this mix of strengths and potential challenges, investors should wait for a more opportune entry point instead of adding this stock to their portfolios.

LBRT's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, LBRT has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Subsea 7 SUBCY carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK and Expand Energy Corporation EXE, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Subsea 7 is valued at $4.82 billion. The company provides a comprehensive range of subsea engineering, construction and life-of-field services across the full energy lifecycle. Subsea 7 leverages its global operations, extensive vessel fleet and technical expertise to deliver complex offshore projects for clients worldwide.

Comstock Resources is valued at $7.10 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 113.6%. Comstock Resources, an independent energy producer in the United States, holds approximately 1.1 million acres primarily within the highly prospective Haynesville and Bossier shale regions of North Louisiana and East Texas. The company's core business involves the acquisition, exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil from these assets.

Expand Energy is valued at $27.13 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 24.5%. Based in Oklahoma City, OK, Expand Energy is an independent natural gas production company. With significant interests in shale formations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Louisiana, Expand Energy focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for producing oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.