Is Holding Essex Property Trust Still Smart Move for Your Portfolio?

Essex Property Trust ESS is a residential REIT that owns and manages apartment communities across supply-constrained markets in Southern California, Northern California and Seattle. High home prices in these regions continue to support rental demand. Technology-driven operations and a strong balance sheet further support its business.



Essex owned interests in 259 apartment communities with 63,099 homes as of March 31, 2026. It is also investing in new developments to support future growth. However, uneven rent growth across markets, competition in Seattle and a relatively high debt burden remain key challenges.



Analysts seem bullish on this residential REIT, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 funds from operations (FFO) per share being raised 9 cents over the past two months to $16.12.



In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 19.2% compared with the industry's growth of 10.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Aids ESS?

Essex Property benefits from strong West Coast apartment demand, supported by limited housing supply and high home prices that keep renting more attractive. Management estimates that homeownership in its markets costs about 2.5 times more than renting, especially with elevated mortgage rates. In first-quarter 2026, same-property revenues rose 2.9% year over year, while same-property NOI increased 4.1%, backed by 96.5% financial occupancy. Northern California led with 3.2% blended rent growth. California permitting remains near historical lows, and total housing supply in Essex’s markets is expected to rise only 0.4% in 2026, supporting sustained long-term rental growth.



The company is also improving efficiency through technology and operating initiatives. Its Property Collections model has centralized operations and increased the unit-to-staff ratio to 45:1, up from 40:1 in 2019. Since 2021, Essex has outperformed its peers by an average of 310 basis points in controllable operating expense margins. These efforts have helped the company keep costs under control and support its expectation for modest same-property expense growth in 2026.



Essex's financial position provides flexibility to pursue future growth. As of March 31, 2026, immediately available liquidity exceeded $1.7 billion, while net debt to adjusted EBITDAre stood at 5.5x. The company reported 509% interest coverage and an unsecured debt ratio of 292%, while maintaining Baa1/Stable and BBB+/Stable investment-grade credit ratings. In addition, 93% of adjusted total NOI came from unencumbered properties, supporting access to unsecured financing. Essex also extended the maturity of its $75 million working capital credit facility to July 2028 and repaid $450 million of senior unsecured notes upon their maturity in April 2026.



Essex continues to reward shareholders through a combination of dividend growth and share buybacks. During the first quarter of 2026, it raised its annual dividend by 0.8% to $10.36 per share, marking its 32nd consecutive annual dividend increase. The company has increased its dividend five times in the past five years, delivering a 5.12% five-year annualized dividend growth rate. Supported by a low payout ratio and a healthy balance sheet, the dividend appears sustainable. Through April 27, 2026, Essex had repurchased $61.9 million of shares at an average price of $243.76 per share, with $240.8 million still available under its $500 million buyback authorization, giving it flexibility alongside its development investments.

What’s Hurting ESS?

Essex Property faces pricing pressure in some markets due to new apartment supply and leasing incentives. In the first quarter of 2026, Seattle's blended rent growth was negative 0.8%, whereas new lease rates for the same-property portfolio declined 2.4%, limiting near-term rental growth.



The company also has significant exposure to West Coast markets. As of March 31, 2026, Southern California contributed 41.2%, Northern California 42.1% and Seattle 16.7% of pro rata NOI, making results sensitive to regional economic and policy changes.



Essex Property has a substantial debt burden. As of March 31, 2026, the company carried $6.81 billion of net debt. With a high level of debt, interest expenses are likely to remain elevated. First-quarter 2026 interest expense rose 4% year over year to $65.6 million. Its 2026 outlook also includes $90 million of early structured finance redemptions in the second quarter, reducing interest income and affecting co-investment earnings timing.

Stock to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the retail REIT sector are Curbline Properties Corp. CURB and Phillips Edison & Company PECO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CURB’s 2026 FFO per share has moved up 0.82% to $1.22 over the past two months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PECO’s 2026 FFO per share has moved up 0.36% at $2.76 over the past two months.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curbline Properties Corp. (CURB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.