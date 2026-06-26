Is Holding Camden Property Stock Still Smart Move for Your Portfolio?

Camden Property Trust CPT is a residential REIT that owns, develops and manages apartment communities across major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its portfolio benefits from strong population growth, steady rental demand and a focus on fast-growing regions.



The company continues to recycle capital by selling older properties, acquiring assets in high-demand markets and repurchasing shares, reflecting a disciplined approach to portfolio management and shareholder value creation. A stable operating business, disciplined capital allocation and consistent cash flow support its dividend, although rent growth remains under pressure from elevated apartment supply in some markets.



Analysts seem bearish on this residential REIT, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 funds from operations (FFO) per share being lowered by 9 cents over the past two months to $6.65. In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 18.9% compared with the industry's growth of 8.8%.



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What Aids CPT?

Residents also remain financially healthy, with new renters spending about 19% of their income on rent, while first-quarter bad debt stayed below 40 basis points.



Camden is also strengthening its operations through technology investments that simplify leasing, reduce routine work and improve customer service. These initiatives are expected to help manage expenses, with same-property expense growth projected at 2.25% to 3.75% in 2026.



The company is actively upgrading its portfolio by selling older properties and reinvesting in higher-quality assets. During the first quarter of 2026, it sold a community in Irving, TX, for $77 million, recording an increase of $67.9 million. It is also marketing 11 California communities for sale and expects about 60% of the proceeds to be reinvested into Sunbelt markets through 1031 exchanges, with the balance supporting share repurchases.



The development pipeline remains manageable, limiting construction risk while supporting future growth. Camden currently has three communities under development, totaling 1,162 homes with an estimated investment of $492 million. Camden Village District in Raleigh was already 72% leased by late April, while projects in Charlotte and Nashville continue to move through lease-up and construction, creating opportunities for incremental NOI over the next few years.



The company's financial position also remains solid. As of March 31, 2026, liquidity stood at approximately $881.9 million. During the quarter, Camden issued $600 million of senior unsecured notes due 2036 and extended its $1.2 billion revolving credit facility to March 2030. It maintained its quarterly dividend at $1.06 per share. The company repurchased 4.06 million shares worth $422.9 million during and after the quarter, and still had $297.8 million available under its buyback program, supporting shareholder returns.

What’s Hurting CPT?

Camden continues to face pressure from elevated apartment supply, which has weakened pricing power. In the first quarter of 2026, blended lease rates fell 1.4%, with new leases down 5.2%, and Same-property occupancy slipped to 95.1%, keeping same-property NOI under pressure.



The company also depends heavily on a few key markets. Washington, D.C. Metro generated 13.4% of NOI, followed by Houston 10.4%, Phoenix 8% and Dallas 7.2%, making results more sensitive to local economic conditions.



Higher debt is another concern. Total debt reached $4.25 billion as of March 31, 2026, interest expense rose 10.6% to $37.4 million, and the company recorded $53 million in litigation-related charges, adding pressure to earnings and cash flow.

Stock to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are American Healthcare REIT AHR and Curbline Properties Corp. CURB, each sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHR’s 2026 FFO per share has moved up 2.9% at $2.07 per share over the past two months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CURB’s 2026 FFO per share has moved up 1.6% to $1.22 over the past two months.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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