Technology

Hold Tesla (TSLA) Through Earnings?

Contributor
Daniel Laboe Zacks
Published

Tesla TSLA is reporting its Q2 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, July 22nd.

TSLA has driven up faster and further than anyone could have predicted. Tesla fanboys, gamblers, and FOMO investors have propelled these shares to seemingly unsustainable highs.

Investors are anticipating Tesla to report its 4th consecutive profitable quarter, but will Musk and his EV giant be able to produce. Sell-side analysts think not.

According to Zacks Consensus estimates, TSLA is expected to report an EPS of -$0.49 and its worst sales in 5 quarters. If analysts are right, this stock has sizable downside potential.

For those with a heavy TSLA exposure, I would consider pulling profits before earnings.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

    #TradeTalks: How the NYC Real Estate Market is Evolving as a Result of #COVID19

    Warburg Realty Broker Jason Haber joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how the NYC real estate market is evolving as a result of #COVID19 and what technology is the most effective in today’s showings.

    5 days ago

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular