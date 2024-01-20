Hold On! Joby Aviation Stock Will Exit the No-Fly Zone Soon.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Are you very forward-looking and don’t mind speculating on future trends? If this describes you, then you’ll definitely want to take a look at Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock. You’ll want to have a long time frame, though, as Joby stock is involved in an industry that’s still in its early stages.

Specifically, Joby Aviation manufactures electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles. These are sometimes called air taxis or flying cars. If this industry achieves liftoff, you’ll be glad that you had the foresight to buy Joby Aviation stock before the company became world-famous.

Bet on a Quiet Innovator With JOBY Stock

When I say that Joby Aviation is quietly advancing eVTOL technology, I mean it literally. A few months ago, Joby Aviation completed a test flight of a quiet electric taxi in New York. Joby Aviation founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt commented, “We plan to make quiet, emissions-free flight an affordable, everyday reality for New Yorkers, while significantly reducing the impact of helicopter noise.”

In a similar vein, Joby Aviation stock has been quietly range-bound for several months. This is a test to see if you’re serious about investing in Joby Aviation. Do you have enough patience to really do this?

Just relax and hold on for the ride. Joby Aviation has a notable collaborator: none other than the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Along with NASA, Joby Aviation completed a simulation to show that air taxi operations can take place in real-world airspace systems.

This is significant for a couple of reasons. First, it’s encouraging to know that Joby Aviation has the support of a huge government entity like NASA. Also, Joby Aviation is demonstrating to the world that the eVTOL market can expand but also comply with rules and regulations, and air taxis can co-exist with other air-traffic vehicles.

Joby Aviation Stock Is a Wager on an Exciting Industry

It’s thrilling to consider what innovative idea Joby Aviation might come up with next. Currently, Joby Aviation is in a partnership with two companies to establish vertiports in Japan. These vertiports would be part of the takeoff and landing infrastructure needed to commercialize Japan’s eVTOL industry.

Clearly, Joby Aviation is a visionary company that’s unafraid to expand into multiple regions of the world. Moreover, Joby Aviation is taking a leadership role in helping to establish charging infrastructure for air taxis.

Here’s the lowdown. Joby Aviation recently signed an agreement with Clay Lacy Aviation to install the first electric air taxi charger in Southern California. This charger is to be installed at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif.

This could be considered a historic moment for Joby Aviation and for Southern California as well. Bevirt remains confident about the air-taxi charger installation, assuring that Joby Aviation is “taking concrete steps to ensure the right infrastructure is in place to support our future service.”

Give JOBY Stock a Try, If You Dare

If you’re risk-averse, then you might not want to invest in Joby Aviation. Furthermore, you should only buy and hold Joby Aviation stock if you have a multi-year time horizon.

That’s because it’s going to take some time for the eVTOL industry to develop, both in the U.S. and internationally. However, Joby Aviation is taking the necessary steps to advance this exciting industry. So, if you’re on board and prepared for an eventual takeoff, put a few shares of JOBY stock in your portfolio today.

