Markets

Holcim's Swiss Team To Set Sail In The Ocean Race With A Mission To Accelerate Circular Living

January 13, 2023 — 01:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Swiss building materials firm Holcim Group (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) Friday said its Swiss team GO CIRCULAR is ready to set sail in The Ocean Race for its first round-the-world regatta.

The team Holcim-PRB will be the only Swiss team to compete in this year's legendary sailing marathon.

The crew is led by French skipper Kevin Escoffier, who was a crew member of The Ocean Race winning team in its last edition in 2018.

Holcim said that GO CIRCULAR is circumnavigating the world to preserve oceans with a call to action to accelerate the shift to circular living.

Racing for progress, the team will be collecting water samples to advance marine science throughout the race. They will host "GO CIRCULAR from sea to city talks" to raise awareness for more circular living and restoring marine ecosystems with Holcim's bioactive concrete reefs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.