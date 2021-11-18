Holcim unveils green investments, new products in 2025 target

Adds details on strategy and background

ZURICH, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S, the world's largest cement maker, unveiled its 2025 strategy on Thursday, which included plans to expand its solutions and products business and lower its carbon footprint.

Holcim, which makes cement, concrete and pre-cast structures, is now aiming for annual sales to increase by 3% to 5%, after currency movements and portfolio changes. The goal is the same as the company had targeted in its 2022 strategy.

The company, which achieved its 2022 goals a year sooner than anticipated, said it was aiming to widen its recurring operating profit at a higher rate than sales.

The Swiss company said it also wants to expand its solutions and products business, which makes pre-cast concretes, roofing products, asphalt and dry mortars to 30% of its revenue.

The business represented only 8.2% of company revenue in 2020, although since then Holcim has acquired Firestone Building Products, a roofing products business, for $3.4 billion.

Holcim, which has been keen to improve its carbon profile, said it will also increase the share of its sales from lower carbon cements, and recycle 10 million tons of construction and demolition waste into its products.

It plans to spend 500 million Swiss francs ($538.56 million) on 'green capex,' the company said, without providing exact details.

($1 = 0.9284 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

