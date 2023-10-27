News & Insights

Holcim tweaks profit guidance higher after Q3 results

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

October 27, 2023 — 12:50 am EDT

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

Adds detail, CEO comment

ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S raised its full year profitability target on Friday after the world's biggest cement maker posted operating profit slightly above expectations during its third quarter.

The Swiss company posted recurring operating profit rising 3.1% to 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.78 billion) during the three months to the end of September, slightly ahead of expectations for 1.56 billion francs.

As a result, the company raised its full year recurring operating profit margin guidance to above 17%, up from above 16% previously.

Sales of 7.34 billion francs were in line with expectations in a company gathered consensus of analyst forecasts. The downturn of 8.8% was expected after the company no longer had a contribution from its Brazil and India businesses which it sold last year.

Jan Jenisch, chairman and chief executive, said the improvement in earnings came "despite challenging economic conditions, marked by softer demand in some markets and foreign exchange headwinds".

The stronger Swiss franc, which has risen in recent months as it attracted safe-haven inflows, weighed on the result with Holcim suffering a negative foreign exchange impact of 157 million francs on its operating profit.

($1 = 0.8985 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Rachel More)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.