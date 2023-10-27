Holcim tweaks profit guidance higher after Q3 results

ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S raised its full year profitability target on Friday after the world's biggest cement maker posted operating profit slightly above expectations during its third quarter.

The Swiss company posted recurring operating profit rising 3.1% to 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.78 billion) during the three months to the end of September, slightly ahead of expectations for 1.56 billion francs.

As a result, the company raised its full year recurring operating profit margin guidance to above 17%, up from above 16% previously.

($1 = 0.8985 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Rachel More)

