Holcim To Sell Its Business In Russia To Local Management Team - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Holcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) said it has agreed to sell its business in Russia to the local management team. The divestment completes Holcim's market exit from Russia. The company's Russian business has been deconsolidated since March 2022.

Holcim stated that the divestment has no significant financial or business impact on it, as the company generated less than 1% of Group net sales and recurring EBIT in Russia in 2021.

Holcim noted that it remains committed to supporting its employees throughout the process.

