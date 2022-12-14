Markets

Holcim To Sell Its Business In Russia To Local Management Team - Quick Facts

December 14, 2022 — 01:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Holcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) said it has agreed to sell its business in Russia to the local management team. The divestment completes Holcim's market exit from Russia. The company's Russian business has been deconsolidated since March 2022.

Holcim stated that the divestment has no significant financial or business impact on it, as the company generated less than 1% of Group net sales and recurring EBIT in Russia in 2021.

Holcim noted that it remains committed to supporting its employees throughout the process.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.