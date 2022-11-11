Holcim To Launch Share Buyback Program Of Up To CHF 2 Bln

(RTTNews) - Holcim Group (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) said Friday that on 14 November 2022, it will launch its share buyback program of up to 2 billion Swiss francs.

The Swiss building materials firm noted that it plans to repurchase up to 40 million shares until May 2023, to be approved for cancellation at the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2023. The volume of monthly share buybacks will depend on market conditions.

