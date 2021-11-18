Holcim To Invest In Solutions & Products To Make It 30% Of Net Sales - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Holcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) announced the company's, Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth, to achieve profitable growth across all its businesses, supported by sustainability and innovation. The program targets to accelerate the expansion of its Solutions & Products business to reach 30% of Group sales. The company plans to expand the range of integrated solutions and systems of this business from construction and energy efficiency to repair and refurbishment. This builds on the acquisition of Firestone Building Products, Holcim noted.

The Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth" targets are: 3%-5% net sales growth like-for-like; over-proportional increase in recurring EBIT like-for-like; 45% cash conversion; 10% return on invested capital in 2025; and ratio of net financial debt to EBITDA of under 1.5x in 2025.

