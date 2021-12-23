US Markets

Holcim to buy U.S. Malarkey Roofing Products in $1.35 bln deal

Swiss building materials company Holcim said on Thursday it was to buy residential roofing maker Malarkey Roofing Products in a deal valued at $1.35 billion to expand into the growing U.S. residential roofing market.

Holcim said it expects the all-cash deal to generate annual synergies of $40 million from the third year after the transaction closes in the first quarter of 2022, and start adding to the group's earnings from the first year.

