Holcim To Buy SES Foam For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - The Holcim Group or LafargeHolcim (HCMLF.PK), a Swiss building materials maker, said on Wednesday that it has inked a deal to acquire SES Foam LLC, a spray foam insulation company, to boost its growth in solutions and products in the U.S.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With estimated net sales of $200 million for 2022, SES has a track record of double-digit growth, with energy-efficiency and bio-based solutions for new and green retrofitting projects.

The acquisition is expected support the Swiss firm's goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30 percent of its net sales by 2025.

This transaction adds to the acquirer's recent acquisitions, from Firestone Building Products to Malarkey, taking its Proforma 2022 net sales in roofing and insulation business to $3.5 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.