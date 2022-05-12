Holcim To Acquire Izolbet - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Holcim has entered an agreement to acquire Izolbet, a leading player in the specialty building solutions market in Poland. Holcim said the acquisition will advance its "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth" with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of group net sales by 2025. Izolbet employs nearly 170 people and has four production plants.

Holcim noted that Izobet has delivered double-digit growth in sales and EBITDA over the last three years. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

