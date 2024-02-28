Holcim reports Q4 earnings slightly above forecasts

Adds details, outlook, CEO comment

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S reported earnings slightly ahead of forecasts for its fourth quarter on Wednesday in the first set of results since the building materials giant unveiled plans to spin off its North American business.

The cement maker posted recurring operating profit of 1.12 billion Swiss francs ($1.27 billion) for the three months to the end of December, above analyst forecasts for 1.07 billion francs.

Sales during the period rose 2.1% to 6.60 billion francs, also slightly ahead of forecasts for 6.50 billion francs.

The company also proposed a new share buyback of 1 billion francs to be launched during 2024, after what Chief Executive Jan Jenisch described as record annual results supported by a string of acquisitions and higher profitability.

For the full year, Holcim increased its organic sales - which cut out currency and acquisition effects - by 6.1%, meeting its goal for an increase of 6% or better.

Holcim, whose results are seen as a proxy for the broader construction sector, said it expected to increase its currency adjusted sales by more by 4% during 2024, with an additional 2% of growth coming from acquisitions.

It said it was also aiming to increase its recurring operating profit at a faster rate.

