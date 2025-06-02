Holcim Receives Approval For Amrize Spin-Off; Trading To Begin June 23, 2025

(RTTNews) - Holcim announced that it has received the necessary approvals to fully separate its North American business, which will be called Amrize. Trading of Amrize shares is expected to start on June 23, 2025.

On June 23, shares of Amrize are expected to commence trading under the ticker symbol "AMRZ" on the SIX Swiss Exchange at 9:00 a.m. Zurich Time, and on the New York Stock Exchange at 9:30 a.m. New York City Time.

Holcim noted that Amrize will be added to the Swiss Market Index (SMI) and the Swiss Leader Index (SLI) on its first day of trading. Amrize will also seek inclusion in relevant US equity indices. Holcim will remain trading on the SIX and included in the SMI and SLI under ticker symbol "HOLN".

