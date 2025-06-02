Markets

Holcim Receives Approval For Amrize Spin-Off; Trading To Begin June 23, 2025

June 02, 2025 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Holcim announced that it has received the necessary approvals to fully separate its North American business, which will be called Amrize. Trading of Amrize shares is expected to start on June 23, 2025.

On June 23, shares of Amrize are expected to commence trading under the ticker symbol "AMRZ" on the SIX Swiss Exchange at 9:00 a.m. Zurich Time, and on the New York Stock Exchange at 9:30 a.m. New York City Time.

Holcim noted that Amrize will be added to the Swiss Market Index (SMI) and the Swiss Leader Index (SLI) on its first day of trading. Amrize will also seek inclusion in relevant US equity indices. Holcim will remain trading on the SIX and included in the SMI and SLI under ticker symbol "HOLN".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.