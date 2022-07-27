Holcim raises full-year sales outlook after Q2 beats forecasts

Adds details of results, company comment

ZURICH, July 27 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S beat sales and profit forecasts during its second quarter, the world's largest cement maker said on Wednesday, as it upgraded its full-year sales outlook.

The Swiss company now expects sales to rise at least 10% on a like-for-like basis, which cuts out the impact of currencies and portfolio changes, up from its previous view of an 8% increase.

"Despite volatile market conditions and geopolitical uncertainty, Holcim expects growth momentum to continue," the company said.

During the second quarter Holcim's net sales rose 14% to 8.24 billion Swiss francs ($249.56 million), beating forecasts for 7.94 billion francs in a company gathered consensus of analyst estimates.

Recurring operating profit rose 7.2% to 1.56 billion francs, beating forecasts for 1.42 billion francs

Holcim reported half-year net profit rising 38% to 1.16 billion francs. It does not report net profit on a quarterly basis.

($1 = 0.9617 Swiss francs)

