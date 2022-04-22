Holcim raises full-year sales outlook after Q1 beats forecasts

ZURICH, April 22 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S raised its full-year sales outlook on Friday after the world's biggest cement maker beat analyst forecasts for sales and profit during the first quarter.

The Swiss company said it now expects sales growth of 8% on a like-for-like basis, which cuts out the impact of acquisitions and divestments and currency swings, and a 10% increase when measured in Swiss francs.

Previously Holcim said it had expected a 6% increase in sales on a like-for-like basis during 2022.

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Miranda Murray)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.