Holcim raises full year guidance, launches buyback after Q3 beats forecasts

Adds details, CEO comment

ZURICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S raised its full year guidance and announced a new 2 billion Swiss franc ($2.02 billion) share buyback on Friday after the world's biggest cement maker reported better-than-expected sales and earnings during its third quarter.

Group sales rose to 8.05 billion Swiss francs in the three months to the end of September, beating forecasts for 7.73 billion francs in a company-gathered consensus of analysts.

Recurring group operating profit rose to 1.55 billion francs, slightly ahead of forecasts for 1.48 billion francs.

"These record results give us the confidence to upgrade our 2022 guidance for net sales, recurring EBIT and leverage, and launch a share buyback program," said Chief Executive Jan Jenisch.

Holcim now expects its full year sales to increase by at least 12% on a like-for-like basis, up from its previous view of a 10% increase.

It also said it expected recurring EBIT to increase in the mid-single digit percentage range. Previously it had said it only expected "positive growth."

($1 = 0.9892 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Paul Carrel)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.