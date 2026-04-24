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Holcim Q1 Recurring EBIT Up 8.3% Organically; Confirms FY26 Guidance

April 24, 2026 — 01:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Holcim (HLB.F, HOLN.SW) reported net sales of 3.52 billion Swiss francs in the first quarter, up 3.9% organically compared to the prior-year period, with momentum accelerating in March. Recurring EBIT grew 8.3% organically to 431 million francs, from the prior-year period.

Holcim said its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy is expected to continue to drive superior performance and value creation. Building on its strong results to start the year, Holcim confirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance.

At last close, Holcim shares were trading at 71.88 Swiss francs, up 0.62%.

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