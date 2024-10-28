Holcim price target raised to CHF 91 from CHF 90 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Holcim (HCMLY) to CHF 91 from CHF 90 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
- Holcim price target raised to CHF 93 from CHF 91 at Deutsche Bank
- Sublime Systems gets $75M in investments from CRH and Holcim for True-Zero
- Holcim downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
