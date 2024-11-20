Holcim price target raised to CHF 111 from CHF 93 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Jon Bell raised the firm’s price target on Holcim (HCMLY) to CHF 111 from CHF 93 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HCMLY:
- Holcim upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan
- Holcim price target raised to CHF 85 from CHF 80 at Berenberg
- Holcim price target raised to CHF 91 from CHF 90 at RBC Capital
- Holcim price target raised to CHF 93 from CHF 91 at Deutsche Bank
- Sublime Systems gets $75M in investments from CRH and Holcim for True-Zero
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.