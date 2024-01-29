News & Insights

Markets

Holcim Plans To Spin-off North American Business In US To Create Complete Building Solutions Firm

January 29, 2024 — 04:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Holcim Group or LafargeHolcim (HCMLF.PK), Swiss building materials company, said on Monday that it intends to list its North American business in the U.S. with a full capital market separation to create a pure-play building solutions company in the region.

The listing is intended to be executed as a spin-off with an expected completion in the first half of 2025.

Holcim post US listing of North America is expected to remain included in the Swiss Market Index.

Jan Jenisch, CEO of Holcim, said: "The success of our North American business makes it the leading pure-play building solutions company in the region. With a US listing, we will unleash its full potential to be the partner of choice for our customers in one of the world's most attractive construction markets. Holcim post US listing of North America will further advance its leadership in innovative and sustainable building solutions."

The North American business has a profitable growth with an average annual growth rate of over 20 percent and an over-proportional growth in EBIT of more than 26 percent, on average, over the past four years.

Post listing, the business aims to achieve over $20 billion in net sales and more than $5 billion in EBIT with leading margins by 2030. Holcim post US listing of North America plans to further boost its business, with an estimated EBITDA margin of over 23 percent for 2023. The company will aim to grow net sales to around CHF 22 billion, EBIT to more than CHF 4 billion by 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.