Holcim Partners With Eni To Advance Carbon Capture Portfolio - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Holcim has partnered with Eni to advance its carbon capture portfolio. The partnership is in line with Holcim's net-zero journey as well as Eni's commitment to decarbonize its sector.

Eni is putting its carbon capture and mineralization expertise to work to store CO2 into olivine. Researchers at Holcim's Innovation Center are exploring the use of this carbonated olivine as a new low emission raw material for the formulation of its green cement.

Holcim said the new partnership adds to its Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage portfolio, with over thirty projects across the US, Canada and Europe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.