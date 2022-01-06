Holcim, Magment To Develop Concrete Solutions For Road To Recharge Electric Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Swiss building materials company Holcim AG (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) Thursday said it is partnering with the German startup Magment GmbH to improve its magnetizable concrete technology for road surfaces enabling electric vehicles to recharge wirelessly while in motion.

The technology is currently being tested by Researchers at Purdue University in Indiana, U.S.

The breakthrough concrete-based solution, known as "inductive charging", reduces the need for charging stations, while saving time. It is done with a unique concrete with high magnetic permeability jointly developed by Holcim and Magment's Research & Development teams.

Other applications under development include the electrification of industrial floors to recharge robots and forklifts as they work.

Edelio Bermejo, Head of Holcim's Global Innovation Center, said, "With Magment, we are excited to be developing concrete solutions to accelerate electric mobility. Partnering with start-ups all over the world we are constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation to lead the way in sustainability."

As part of its open innovation ecosystem led by Holcim MAQER and the Holcim Innovation Center, Holcim works with more than 120 innovative startups around the world pioneering new technologies to accelerate the world's transition to net zero.

