Holcim Ltd - ADR (HCMLY) Price Target Increased by 11.74% to 20.05

The average one-year price target for Holcim Ltd - ADR (OTC:HCMLY) has been revised to 20.05 / share. This is an increase of 11.74% from the prior estimate of 17.94 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -2.43 to a high of 33.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.27% from the latest reported closing price of 13.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Holcim Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCMLY is 0.05%, a decrease of 14.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.24% to 167K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 167K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing a decrease of 15.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCMLY by 14.58% over the last quarter.

