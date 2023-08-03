News & Insights

Holcim Ltd - ADR (HCMLY) Price Target Decreased by 12.44% to 17.94

August 03, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Holcim Ltd - ADR (OTC:HCMLY) has been revised to 17.94 / share. This is an decrease of 12.44% from the prior estimate of 20.49 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -4.52 to a high of 36.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.57% from the latest reported closing price of 13.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Holcim Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCMLY is 0.05%, an increase of 28.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.77% to 167K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HCMLY / Holcim Ltd - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Pacer Advisors holds 167K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing a decrease of 15.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCMLY by 14.58% over the last quarter.

