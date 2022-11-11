Holcim launches share buyback of up to 2 bln Swiss francs

November 11, 2022 — 01:10 am EST

ZURICH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S will launch on Monday its previously announced share buyback programme worth up to 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.08 billion), the cement group said on Friday.

Holcim plans to repurchase up to 40 million shares until May 2023, to be approved for cancellation at the annual general meeting in May 2023. The volume of monthly share buybacks would depend on market conditions, it said.

($1 = 0.9634 Swiss francs)

