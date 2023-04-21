Holcim increases full-year guidance after Q1 beats forecasts

Adds details

ZURICH, April 21 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S raised its full-year guidance on Friday after the world's biggest cement maker reported better than expected sales and profit during the first three months of 2023.

The Swiss company now expects its full-year sales to increase by 6%, up from its previous outlook for an increase of 3-5%, and said it expected its organic recurring operating profit to increase by more than 10%.

The company said its sales fell to 5.73 billion Swiss francs ($6.41 billion) from 6.44 billion francs a year earlier, beating the 5.66 billion francs forecast by analysts in a consensus of estimates.

The downturn was largely attributed to the $6.4 billion sale of Holcim's large India business, which was completed last September.

Recurring operating profit fell to 493 million francs, better than the 464 million francs forecast.

On a like-for-like basis, which cuts out the impact of divestments and currency swings, sales increased 8%. Recurring operating profit increased by 12%.

