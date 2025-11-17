Holcim (HCMLF) Price Target Increased by 13.48% to 100.81

The average one-year price target for Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLF) has been revised to $100.81 / share. This is an increase of 13.48% from the prior estimate of $88.83 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $80.39 to a high of $139.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.07% from the latest reported closing price of $86.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Holcim. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCMLF is 0.39%, an increase of 22.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.04% to 91,665K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 12,104K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,475K shares , representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCMLF by 39.36% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 8,421K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,197K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCMLF by 33.46% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,227K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,891K shares , representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCMLF by 39.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,494K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,844K shares , representing a decrease of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCMLF by 43.47% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,404K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,345K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCMLF by 31.35% over the last quarter.

