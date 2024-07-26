Holcim H1 Profit Down, Recurring EBIT Rises; Updates FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Swiss building materials firm Holcim Group (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) reported Friday weak profit in its first half on charges and lower sales. Recurring EBIT, however, increased from last year. Further, the company updated its fiscal 2024 outlook.

For the first half, net income, Group share dropped 3.4 percent to 1.22 billion Swiss Francs from last year's 1.26 billion francs.

Earnings per share fell 1.2 percent to 2.16 francs from 2.19 francs last year.

Adjusted net income Group share was 1.38 billion francs, compared to 1.28 billion francs a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 2.44 francs, compared to 2.22 francs a year ago.

Recurring EBIT grew 8.1 percent to 2.21 billion francs, and recurring EBIT margin improved to 17.2 percent from 15.6 percent last year.

Net sales were 12.81 billion francs, down 1.9 percent from last year's 13.07 billion francs. Sales, however, grew 1.6% on a local currency basis, but dropped 0.3 percent organically.

In the second quarter, recurring EBIT grew 8.2 percent from last year to 1.68 billion francs, and margin improved to 23.2 percent from 21.1 percent last year. Net sales dropped 1.6 percent to 7.23 billion francs.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Holcim updated its guidance for 2024 of recurring EBIT margin to above 18.5% with low single-digit net sales growth in local currency.

The company previously expected increase in recurring EBIT margin to 18 percent with organic net sales growth of above 4 percent, with additional growth from M&A of above 2 percent.

The company further said its planned listing of Holcim's North American business in the U.S. is on track to be completed in the first half of 2025.

