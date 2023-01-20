Holcim get 328 million euros from EU for carbon projects

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

January 20, 2023 — 01:13 am EST

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S has been given 328 million euros ($355.36 million) from the European Union's Innovation Fund for carbon capture, utilization and storage projects (CCUS), the cement maker said on Friday.

The schemes in Poland and Germany are part of Holcim's net-zero roadmap, including over 50 CCUS projects worldwide, to decarbonize its business, the company added.

($1 = 0.9230 euros)

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Rachel More)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.