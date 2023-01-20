Holcim get 328 million euros from EU for carbon projects

ZURICH, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S has been given 328 million euros ($355.36 million) from the European Union's Innovation Fund for carbon capture, utilization and storage projects (CCUS), the cement maker said on Friday.

The schemes in Poland and Germany are part of Holcim's net-zero roadmap, including over 50 CCUS projects worldwide, to decarbonize its business, the company added.

($1 = 0.9230 euros)

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Rachel More)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.