Holcim divests business in Russia

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

December 14, 2022 — 01:17 am EST

Written by Tristan Chabba and Anastasiia Kozlova for Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S said on Wednesday it would exit Russia, adding that the business there would then operate independently under a different brand.

The sale will have no significant impact on the world's biggest cement maker, as the unit generated less than 1% of the group's net sales in 2021, the company added.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba, Anastasiia Kozlova Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

