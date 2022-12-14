Holcim divests business in Russia

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S said on Wednesday it would exit Russia, adding that the business there would then operate independently under a different brand.

The sale will have no significant impact on the world's biggest cement maker, as the unit generated less than 1% of the group's net sales in 2021, the company added.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba, Anastasiia Kozlova Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.