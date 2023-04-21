US Markets

Holcim could make more than 30 acquisitions this year, CEO says

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

April 21, 2023 — 03:31 am EDT

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, April 21 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S could make more than 30 acquisitions this year, Chief Executive Jan Jenisch said on Friday, after the building materials group agreed 12 deals in the first quarter.

"We have in the last three years really accelerated our M&A strategy," Jenisch told reporters.

"We have just started to make M&A a very big part of our growth strategy and you can expect us we to be very active. We are not against large transactions."

