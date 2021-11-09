Holcim Commits To Sustainability Goals; Joins UNGC CFO Taskforce - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - Holcim announced the company's commitment to reach at least 40% of sustainable financing by 2024, putting climate action, water preservation and safety at the heart of the company's strategy. Holcim noted that the company accelerated this commitment with the completion of two sustainability-linked financing transactions worth above 3 billion Swiss francs.

Holcim has also joined the UNGC CFO Taskforce alongside 60 companies. The UNGC COF Taskforce aligns members' finance strategies with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the company stated.

