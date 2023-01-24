Holcim buys U.S. fiberglass matt facility

ZURICH, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S has acquired a fiberglass matt facility in the United States to bolster its roofing business, the world's biggest cement maker said on Tuesday.

The Swiss company said the move supports its expansion into the $45 billion North America roofing market and contributes to its goal of expanding its Solutions & Products business to 30% of group net sales by 2025.

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Kim Coghill)

