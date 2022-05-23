Holcim Buys Louisiana-based Cajun Ready Mix Concrete; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Swiss building materials company Holcim Group (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) Monday said it has acquired Louisiana, USA -based Cajun Ready Mix Concrete. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Holcim said it will integrate Cajun's eight ready-mix concrete plants, 108 employees and 51 mixer trucks.

The acquisition adds to Holcim's recent bolt-ons in ready-mix concrete, in line with "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth".

Cajun, which was founded in 2014 by Ryan Heck, provides top-of-the-line concrete and customer service to residential, commercial, and industrial partners in Baton Rouge, Louisiana region.

Toufic Tabbara, Region Head North America, said, "This acquisition expands our footprint in the dynamic Baton Rouge market, confirming our focus on growth in North America."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.