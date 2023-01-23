Holcim buys 13 quarries in the United States

ZURICH, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Holcim has acquired the sand and aggregates quarries of Pioneer Landscape Centers, the world's biggest cement-maker said on Monday, bolstering its presence in the United States.

The deal, which includes thirteen quarries, was for an undisclosed sum. The acquisitions will support Holcim's growth in the Denver, Phoenix and Colorado Springs regions for several decades, the company added.

