US Markets

Holcim buys 13 quarries in the United States

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

January 23, 2023 — 01:08 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

ZURICH, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Holcim has acquired the sand and aggregates quarries of Pioneer Landscape Centers, the world's biggest cement-maker said on Monday, bolstering its presence in the United States.

The deal, which includes thirteen quarries, was for an undisclosed sum. The acquisitions will support Holcim's growth in the Denver, Phoenix and Colorado Springs regions for several decades, the company added. (Reporting by John Revill, editing by Rachel More) ((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HOLCIM M&A/PIONEER

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.