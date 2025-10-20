Markets
HCMLF

Holcim To Buy Walling Systems Firm Xella From Lone Star In EUR 1.85 Bln Deal

October 20, 2025 — 01:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Holcim AG (HCMLF, HLB.F), a Swiss maker of building materials, Monday announced that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire Xella Group, a German sustainable and innovative walling systems provider, from Lone Star for 1.85 billion euros.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of fiscal 2026, subject to customary conditions and regulatory clearances.

Holcim said the transaction is in line with its commitment to financial discipline and growth-focused capital allocation. The deal is earnings per share and free cash flow accretive in year one and return on invested capital or ROIC accretive in year three. The strategic value-accretive acquisition is also projected to deliver run-rate EBITDA synergies of 60 million euros in year three

In its statement, investment firm Lone Star Funds announced the signing by an affiliate of Lone Star Fund X, LP of the binding agreement with Holcim.

Xella provides efficient and sustainable walling solutions for the entire house shell, operating premium brands such as Ytong, Silka, Hebel and Multipor. The company, with more than 4,000 team members, projects 2025 net sales of around 1 billion euros.

Miljan Gutovic, Holcim CEO, said, "This strategic acquisition is a milestone in our vision to be the leading partner for sustainable construction, accelerating Holcim's high-value Building Solutions in line with our NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. Xella will add to our customer offering in the highly attractive EUR 12 billion+ walling market, with cross-selling and systems-selling opportunities."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HCMLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.