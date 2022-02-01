Markets

Holcim Announces Its Accelerator Program In 2022

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Holcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) said the third edition of its Startup Accelerator Program is now open to startups. Enrollment is open until March 27, with 6-month program running from May to November 2022. Startups from around the world are invited to apply to one of nine Accelerator challenges, ranging from circular construction to green building solutions.

Holcim said new partners to the current year's edition include France-based construction company Bouygues Construction and leading UK engineering consultancy firm Mott MacDonald. Specialty chemicals company Sika will also participate in the Program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular