Holcim announces green investments and products shift in 2025 targets

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Holcim unveiled its new 2025 targets on Thursday saying it wants to expand its solutions and products business and lower its carbon footprint.

ZURICH, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S unveiled its new 2025 targets on Thursday saying it wants to expand its solutions and products business and lower its carbon footprint.

Holcim, which makes cement, concrete and pre-cast structures, is now aiming for annual sales to increase by 3% to 5% after currency movements and changes to its portfolio, the same level as before.

The world's largest cement maker, which achieved its 2022 targets a year early, said it was also aiming for its recurring operating profit to increase at a higher rate than sales.

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More