Holcim announces green investments and products shift in 2025 targets

ZURICH, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S unveiled its new 2025 targets on Thursday saying it wants to expand its solutions and products business and lower its carbon footprint.

Holcim, which makes cement, concrete and pre-cast structures, is now aiming for annual sales to increase by 3% to 5% after currency movements and changes to its portfolio, the same level as before.

The world's largest cement maker, which achieved its 2022 targets a year early, said it was also aiming for its recurring operating profit to increase at a higher rate than sales.

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

