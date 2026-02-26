Holcim AG - Depositary Receipt (HCMLY) Price Target Increased by 39.76% to 28.32

The average one-year price target for Holcim AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:HCMLY) has been revised to $28.32 / share. This is an increase of 39.76% from the prior estimate of $20.26 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.20 to a high of $55.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.26% from the latest reported closing price of $17.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Holcim AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCMLY is 0.04%, an increase of 86.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.40% to 1,511K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Lakes Advisors holds 744K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares , representing a decrease of 4.19%.

Pacer Advisors holds 530K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 99.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCMLY by 6,790.66% over the last quarter.

Scopus Asset Management holds 131K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares , representing a decrease of 41.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCMLY by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 95K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing an increase of 23.96%.

GAMMA Investing holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCMLY by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.