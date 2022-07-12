Holcim acquires Teko Mining in Serbia

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Holcim has bought Teko Mining, a Serbian-based producer of aggregates, the Swiss building materials maker said on Tuesday.

ZURICH, July 12 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S has bought Teko Mining, a Serbian-based producer of aggregates, the Swiss building materials maker said on Tuesday.

Teko, which has estimated 2022 sales of 20 million euros ($20.03 million), sells 2.4 million tons of aggregates a year, Holcim said.

The price of the acquisition, Holcim's fourth bolt-on deal in south-eastern Europe this year, were not disclosed.

($1 = 0.9987 euros)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters