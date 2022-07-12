Holcim acquires Teko Mining in Serbia

ZURICH, July 12 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S has bought Teko Mining, a Serbian-based producer of aggregates, the Swiss building materials maker said on Tuesday.

Teko, which has estimated 2022 sales of 20 million euros ($20.03 million), sells 2.4 million tons of aggregates a year, Holcim said.

The price of the acquisition, Holcim's fourth bolt-on deal in south-eastern Europe this year, were not disclosed.

($1 = 0.9987 euros)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)

