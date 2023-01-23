Markets

Holcim Acquires Sand And Aggregates Quarries From Pioneer Landscape

January 23, 2023 — 01:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - Holcim has acquired thirteen sand and aggregates quarries from Pioneer Landscape Centers. The acquisitions will support its growth in Denver, Phoenix and Colorado Springs, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Holcim noted that the acquisition will advance its "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth" by further fueling growth with bolt-on acquisitions in the aggregates and ready-mix concrete businesses.

