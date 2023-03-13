Holcim acquires INDAR to strengthen retail offering in Mexico

ZURICH, March 13 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S on Monday announced a deal to acquire Mexican hardware wholesaler INDAR, the building materials company's latest acquisition in the Americas.

Holcim, which said INDAR had sales of $71 million in 2022, did not disclose the amount it paid.

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Paul Carrel)

