Holcim acquires British recycling company Sivyer Logistics

April 05, 2023 — 01:04 am EDT

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, April 5 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S has acquired Sivyer Logistics, a British company which recycles construction and demolition waste in London.

Sivyer currently handles roughly 1 million tons of materials per year, using recycling and recovery technologies to recover over 500,000 tons of recycled aggregates and manufactured soils, Holcim said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

