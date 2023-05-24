News & Insights

Holcim acquires British precast materials maker Besblock

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

May 24, 2023 — 01:19 am EDT

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, May 24 (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.S is buying Besblock Ltd, a British maker of precast building materials, the Swiss cement and concrete maker said on Wednesday.

Besblock, which makes sustainable building blocks using recycled aggregates and 24% less material than ordinary blocks, was bought for an undisclosed sum.

It's the latest acquisition by Holcim, which could make more than 30 deals this year, CEO Jan Jenisch said last month.

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.